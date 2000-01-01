Ready made Widgets to Support your Awesome Pre-Launch.Templates of all kinds for you to Customize further (change colors, copy, images).
100+ Widget ideas to get you started!
Change Copy, Images, Colors, Animations, Fonts... or use it as is!
Let your imagination release your imprisoned possibilities...
Use on any platform or landing page just by adding a one-time small code-snippet to your code. Add as many widgets as you wish to as many websites you own.
You don't need to be a designer or a developer to create these widgets! Hey, and if you face any trouble we are known to have the most amazing support team.
Can't find what you are looking for? Need a small tweak to any existing template? Did you say... Custom? Contact us and we will design + develop any widget for you.
... else scroll down and only preview the widgets you want
Grab a Coffee & press RIGHT and LEFT on your keyboard to see all templates, (or swipe left, right on the image below if you are on mobile)